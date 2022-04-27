Head to Head Survey: Vy Global Growth (VYGG) & Its Peers

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) is one of 682 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vy Global Growth to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vy Global Growth and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vy Global Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Vy Global Growth Competitors 175 680 959 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 78.66%. Given Vy Global Growth’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vy Global Growth has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Vy Global Growth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vy Global Growth N/A -41.70% 1.49% Vy Global Growth Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Risk & Volatility

Vy Global Growth has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vy Global Growth’s rivals have a beta of -0.06, indicating that their average share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Vy Global Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vy Global Growth and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vy Global Growth N/A $18.43 million 19.17 Vy Global Growth Competitors $1.23 billion $71.90 million -18.83

Vy Global Growth’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vy Global Growth. Vy Global Growth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vy Global Growth rivals beat Vy Global Growth on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vy Global Growth (Get Rating)

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.