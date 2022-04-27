Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Up 1,607.0% in April

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,500 shares, a growth of 1,607.0% from the March 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.9 days.

OTCMKTS:BTSDF remained flat at $$1.32 on Wednesday. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Health and Happiness has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

