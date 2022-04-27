Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $170.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.72 million and the lowest is $170.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $174.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $693.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $748.96 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTLF. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $19,241,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 476.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 111,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.