Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE HL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 9,235,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

