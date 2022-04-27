Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.76. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at $962,267.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

