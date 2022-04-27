Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Shares of HSII stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. 902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,597. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $627.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.