Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.
Heidrick & Struggles International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.
Shares of HSII stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. 902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,597. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $627.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
