Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:HSII remained flat at $$32.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,597. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,267.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

