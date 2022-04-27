Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Helen of Troy updated its FY23 guidance to $12.73-13.03 EPS.
Shares of HELE stock traded up $12.76 on Wednesday, hitting $220.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $189.65 and a one year high of $256.26.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
Helen of Troy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
