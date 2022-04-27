Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.73-13.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $207.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.69. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $189.65 and a twelve month high of $256.26.
HELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.
About Helen of Troy (Get Rating)
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
