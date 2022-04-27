Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.73-13.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $207.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.69. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $189.65 and a twelve month high of $256.26.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,844,000 after buying an additional 23,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

