HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €81.00 ($87.10) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 147.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HFG. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($94.62) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.28 ($82.02).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €32.72 ($35.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 23.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($104.84).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

