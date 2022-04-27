Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 6,250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENOY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 66,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,880. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $29.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.3306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.93%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

