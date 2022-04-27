Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE:HLF traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after acquiring an additional 780,218 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,786,000 after acquiring an additional 410,086 shares during the period.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.