Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.549 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Hess Midstream has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hess Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 80.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

NYSE:HESM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. 278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $994.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.83. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $145,848,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $123,719.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $698,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

