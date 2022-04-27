Hexcel Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hexcel to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

HXL stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,954. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.23 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hexcel by 167.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

