Hexcel Co. (HXL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 13th

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.66. 6,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,954. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 296.23 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 167.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 2,888.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

