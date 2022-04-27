Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hexcel to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of HXL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.42. 5,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,954. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Hexcel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $661,000.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

