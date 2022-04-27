Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HXL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.28. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 296.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

