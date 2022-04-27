High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

HWO opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$87.72 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.65. High Arctic Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.00.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$23.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

