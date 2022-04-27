Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 2,168.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

SNLN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,281. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

