Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Announces Earnings Results

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.820-$3.980 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.82-3.98 EPS.

Highwoods Properties stock remained flat at $$43.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

