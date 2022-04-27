Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.82-3.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.86. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.820-$3.980 EPS.
NYSE:HIW traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. 455,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $48.98.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
HIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
