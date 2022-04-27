Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIMS. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. 1,235,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $953.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.18. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,896 shares of company stock valued at $714,701. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

