Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years.
Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $330.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $704.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.80. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $279.56 and a one year high of $432.19.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Hingham Institution for Savings (Get Rating)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.
