Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $330.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $704.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.80. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $279.56 and a one year high of $432.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.