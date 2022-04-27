HLS Therapeutics’ (HLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Clarus Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$26.50 price objective on the stock. Clarus Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.29% from the company’s current price.

Shares of HLS traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.00. 22,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,125. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$13.62 and a 1-year high of C$20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$454.31 million and a PE ratio of -27.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.69.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$19.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

