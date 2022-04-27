HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target Cut to C$26.50

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Clarus Securities from C$33.00 to C$26.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$30.75 to C$30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

HLTRF opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

