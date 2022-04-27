Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.04) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 181.17 ($2.31).

HOC stock opened at GBX 118.26 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.93. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 205 ($2.61). The company has a market capitalization of £607.69 million and a PE ratio of 11.08.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

