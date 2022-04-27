Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Director Sells $91,440,000.00 in Stock

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $91,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,922,494.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HLLY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,539. Holley Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $14.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLLY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $3,357,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

