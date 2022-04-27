Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,817. The company has a market capitalization of $340.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBCP. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

