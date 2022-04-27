Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT) Short Interest Update

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPLT remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,451. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. Home Plate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,586,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

