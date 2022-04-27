Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $793.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

