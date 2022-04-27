Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HZN opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $109.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.79. Horizon Global has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $10.14.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.27 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Frederick Barrett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,179 shares of company stock worth $274,648. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,989,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,744,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Global by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 354,282 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.