Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $23,689,003.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,400.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,624 shares of company stock worth $69,265,270. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

