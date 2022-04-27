Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,090,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,528,000 after purchasing an additional 841,868 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,336,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,192,000 after acquiring an additional 359,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,245,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after acquiring an additional 236,124 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 147,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,203,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,321,000 after acquiring an additional 107,574 shares in the last quarter.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.