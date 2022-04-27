Hostess Brands (TWNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Hostess Brands has set its FY22 guidance at $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $0.930-$0.980 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hostess Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.68. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after purchasing an additional 917,894 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 87,034 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

