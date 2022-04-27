Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 382.1% from the March 31st total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HOTH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 60,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,888. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.02. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. Its pipeline portfolio includes HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy; HT-002 to treat illness associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection; HT-003D for the topical treatment in acne and psoriasis applications; HT-003IB to treat inflammatory bowel diseases; HT-004 for the treatment of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and other allergic diseases; HT-005 Z-PODS to treat cutaneous lupus erythematosus; HT-006 for treatment of multiple bacterial pathogens.

