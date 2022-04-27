HSBC Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €600.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €600.00 ($645.16) price objective by analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($804.30) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($747.31) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($967.74) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($854.84) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($838.71) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €760.21 ($817.43).

Shares of KER stock opened at €507.40 ($545.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €577.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €641.53. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

