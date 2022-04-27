HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 500 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 500 ($6.37) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.50) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.56) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.77) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.01) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 557.33 ($7.10).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 493 ($6.28) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.23). The firm has a market cap of £99.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 513.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 480.09.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.22), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($360,022.84).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

