HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 574 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 574 ($7.32) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.77) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.12) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.76) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.11) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 563.91 ($7.19).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 473.85 ($6.04) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.23). The stock has a market cap of £95.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 513.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 480.09.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($278,774.41).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

