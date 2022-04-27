HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 560 ($7.14) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.11) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.32) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 735 ($9.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Shore Capital lowered HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.12) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 557.33 ($7.10).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 486.85 ($6.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 513.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 480.09. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.23). The firm has a market cap of £98.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.22), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($360,022.84).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

