HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 560 ($7.14) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.12) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.56) target price on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.11) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.37) price target on HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.50) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 557.33 ($7.10).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 486.15 ($6.20) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.23). The company has a market capitalization of £98.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 513.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 480.09.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.22), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($360,022.84).

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.