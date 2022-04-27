Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Hudson Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $288.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.