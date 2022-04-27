Humana (NYSE:HUM) Posts Earnings Results

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HUM traded up $15.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,477. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Humana alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Humana by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.55.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.