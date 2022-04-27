Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from a gradual increase in demand, new hotel openings and acquisition initiatives. Also, increased focus on loyalty program bodes well. Hyatt’s differentiated brand portfolio, strong expansion plans and acquisition strategies are expected to drive growth. However, coronavirus-related travel restrictions and other containment efforts are likely to negatively impact the company’s operations. Despite sequential improvements in RevPAR, it is still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels. Emergence of new COVID-19 variants is likely to create volatility in demand, going forward. Meanwhile, earning estimates for 2023 have declined over the past 30 days depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

H traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.01. 9,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after buying an additional 50,075 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 119.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 148.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

