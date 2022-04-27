Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been given a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($537.63) price target on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($639.78) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
ETR HYQ opened at €294.40 ($316.56) on Wednesday. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €288.60 ($310.32) and a fifty-two week high of €612.00 ($658.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €353.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €436.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
