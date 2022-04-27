Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been given a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($537.63) price target on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($639.78) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

ETR HYQ opened at €294.40 ($316.56) on Wednesday. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €288.60 ($310.32) and a fifty-two week high of €612.00 ($658.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €353.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €436.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.