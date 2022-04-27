Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €240.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been given a €240.00 ($258.06) price target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($639.78) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($537.63) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

ETR:HYQ opened at €294.40 ($316.56) on Wednesday. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €288.60 ($310.32) and a 12-month high of €612.00 ($658.06). The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 61.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €353.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €436.91.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.