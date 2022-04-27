Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €240.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been given a €240.00 ($258.06) price target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($639.78) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($537.63) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
ETR:HYQ opened at €294.40 ($316.56) on Wednesday. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €288.60 ($310.32) and a 12-month high of €612.00 ($658.06). The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 61.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €353.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €436.91.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
