IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04).

IMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.09.

IMG stock opened at C$3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.82.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart purchased 22,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

