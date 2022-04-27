Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iberdrola in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iberdrola’s FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.01) to €12.60 ($13.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

IBDRY opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

