ICF International (ICFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.150-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.15-5.45 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. ICF International has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ICF International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ICF International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ICF International by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.