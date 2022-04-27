ICON Public (ICLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect ICON Public to post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. ICON Public has set its FY22 guidance at $11.55-11.95 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $11.550-$11.950 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $210.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. ICON Public has a one year low of $204.80 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.