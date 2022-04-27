ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical stock traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.19. 177,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,145. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.48.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.